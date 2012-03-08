MANILA, March 8 A five-year fixed-rate
notes offer by a unit of Philippine miner, Atlas Consolidated
Mining and Development Corp, has received strong
investor interest with a possible $350 million issue already
covered ahead of the launch, IFR reported on Thursday.
The deal is likely to be launched shortly with investor
orders seen in the 6.5 percent to 7 percent range, according to
a report by IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Carmen Copper Corp, a wholly owned unit of Atlas that
operates a copper mine in central Cebu province, was looking to
issue dollar-denominated notes with a maturity of five years and
five days, Atlas said in a statement on Tuesday.
Atlas and issue manager, BDO Capital & Investment Corp,
declined to comment on the rumoured issue size.
Atlas said Carmen Copper management has been authorised to
fix the terms and conditions of the debt issue.
Proceeds will be used to refinance a portion of the debt of
Carmen Copper and Atlas and fund capital expenditures, Atlas
said.
Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd has also been
tapped as issue manager and bookrunner.
