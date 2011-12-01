UPDATE 1-EU leaders to back closer defence ties, Paris climate accord - summit draft
* EU to reaffirm support for climate deal despite Trump (Adds Merkel statement)
Dec 1 Atlas Pipeline Partners L.P. said it would provide natural gas gathering and processing services to an ExxonMobil unit from the Woodford Shale to Velma processing facility in Oklahoma.
The company, which owns and operates five gas processing facilities in the mid-continent region, will provide services up to an incremental 60 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) to XTO Energy Inc.
The agreement will increase the processing capacity of the Velma facility to 160 mmcfd after the expansion is completed.
* EU to reaffirm support for climate deal despite Trump (Adds Merkel statement)
BERLIN, June 13 Germany and the rest of Europe should redouble their efforts to fight climate change after the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris climate pact, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.