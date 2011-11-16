Nov 16 Atlas Pipeline Partners LP/Finance Corp APL.N on Wednesday added $150 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Wells Fargo and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ATLAS PIPELINE PARTNERS LP/FINANCE CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $150 MLN COUPON 8.75 PCT MATURITY 6/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103.5 FIRST PAY 12/15/2011 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7.821 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/21/2011 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS