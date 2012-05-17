May 17 Atlas Resource Partners said it
will buy privately-held Titan Operating LLC for about $184
million to boost its assets in Texas' Barnett Shale.
The acquisition -- Atlas' second Barnett Shale deal in as
many months -- will add about 250 billion cubic feet of natural
gas equivalent (bcfe) of proved reserves to its assets.
After the deal closes, Atlas's Barnett Shale proved reserves
will rise to 530 bcfe.
Titan's current net production is about 24 million cubic
feet of natural gas equivalent per day, including 370 barrels
per day of natural gas liquids.
ARP also increased its distribution outlook for the second
half of 2012 to 90 cents to $1 per unit, from 85 to 90 cents per
unit.
Atlas spent $190 million in March to buy gas-rich assets in
the Barnett Shale.
Atlas shares were trading up 3 percent at $25.05 on Thursday
on the New York Stock Exchange.