SYDNEY Feb 12 Atlassian, Australia's billion-dollar software developer started by university friends on a credit card debt, has hired a chief financial officer as its last step before pursuing a share market listing.

The company said it hired Erik Bardman, a director at New York-listed property website Trulia Inc and a former CFO at Nasdaq-listed sales website eBay Inc and electronics maker Logitech International SA, in an effort to beef up its public company expertise.

"This is probably the final hurdle for us internally, as we edge towards eventually becoming a public company," co-chief executive officer Scott Farquhar told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"It's a big milestone for us to bring on a public company CFO to help us take the next step."

The company, which switched headquarters from Sydney to London a year ago to get closer to financial markets, expects to wait at least six months after Bardman starts before filing for an initial public offering, although it still has no specific listing date in mind, Farquhar added.

"There's not a timeline. We've got investors knocking on the door once a week looking to throw money at us," he said.

Nevertheless, the hire suggests the wait will soon be over for investors hoping to buy into a company widely seen as one of Australia's biggest home-grown information technology success stories.

Farquhar and his university classmate Mike Cannon-Brookes started the firm with a A$10,000 credit card debt in 2002. An investment by T. Rowe Price last April has since valued the firm at $3.3 billion.