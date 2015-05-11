JOHANNESBURG May 11 Hundreds of people on Monday blocked the road leading to Toronto's Atlatsa Resources South African joint venture mine with Anglo American Platinum's using burning tyres and rocks, police said.

It was unclear what the community was protesting against but Prudence Lebina, head of investor relations at Atlatsa, said production had been affected because most workers at the mine were unable get to work. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)