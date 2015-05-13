JOHANNESBURG May 13 Canada's Atlatsa Resources
halted operations for the third day on Wednesday at is
South African joint venture Bokoni mine, costing it about 700
ounces in lost daily platinum group metals output, head of
investor relations Prudence Lebina said.
The unrest started on Monday when some members of the
community surrounding Bokoni - a joint venture with South
Africa's Anglo American Platinum - blocked the main
road leading to Bokoni with burning tyres and rocks.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)