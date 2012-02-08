* Q4 rev $383.6 mln vs est $388.1 mln

* Q4 adj EPS $0.14 vs est $0.08

Feb 8 Chipmaker Atmel Corp posted a 16 percent fall in fourth-quarter revenue, hurt by weak demand for Android tablets.

Atmel had pre-announced its fourth-quarter revenue expectation last week, warning of a shortfall due to a delay in payment by an Asian distributor.

On Thursday, Atmel, which makes touchscreen chips used in phones and tablets, posted fourth-quarter revenue of $383.6 million -- down from $457.8 million it reported last year.

Profit for the quarter came in at $32.9 million, or 7 cents a share.

Excluding items, it earned 14 cents a share.

Analysts on average were looking for a 8 cent a share profit on $388.1 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Atmel shares closed at $10.10 on the Nasdaq.