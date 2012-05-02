BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Chipmaker Atmel Corp's first-quarter revenue fell 23 percent as the company continues to grapple with lower demand for its touchscreen controllers.
Atmel's profit during the quarter decreased to $20.4 million, or 5 cents a share, compared with $74.6 million, or 16 cents a share last year.
Excluding items the company earned 8 cents a share.
Atmel shares closed at $8.99 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.