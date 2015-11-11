FRANKFURT Nov 11 Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor said it was sticking with its plan to buy U.S. peer Atmel, rebuffing activist hedge fund Elliott, which is seeking to rally co-shareholders to vote against the acquisition.

"Dialog continues to believe this transaction is in the best interests of its shareholders," the company said in a statement on Wednesday, adding it believed that Elliott was ignoring how much value the deal could create.

Dialog Semiconductor agreed in September to buy Atmel for about $4.6 billion in a move to expand its industrial product portfolio. Elliott has said it believed the deal would harm Dialog's value.

