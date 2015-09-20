* Deal financed through cash, debt, ADS
* Atmel shareholders will own 38 pct in combined group
* Dialog sees annual cost saving of $150 mln within 2 years
By Christoph Steitz and Liana B. Baker
FRANKFURT/NEW YORK, Sept 20 Chipmaker Dialog
Semiconductor said it had agreed on Sunday to buy U.S.
peer Atmel for about $4.6 billion, as the Anglo-German
company seeks to expand its industrial product portfolio.
Dialog, which is heavily exposed to Apple and
Samsung, said the deal would diversify its client
base in automotive markets as well as network-connected chips
used in industrial gear, also known as the "Internet of Things".
Based in San Jose, California, Atmel manufactures small
processors called microcontrollers that are used in a variety of
electronics and other hardware in this connected device area.
Dialog had been looking to expand its industrial offerings
since its talks broke off last year to merge with Austria's AMS
AG, which made sensors.
"The rationale for our acquisition is to build a
complementary business to power savings and power management and
it gives us a better platform for the 'Internet of Things',"
Jalal Bagherli, Dialog's Chief Executive, said in an interview.
Besides microcontrollers, Atmel also has touch-screen and
encryption technology that attracted Dialog, he said. There is
only a 5 percent overlap in the two companies' product lines,
Bagherli added.
Some $80 billion in semiconductor M&A has been racked up so
far this year, the biggest year for chip deals since 2000,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Major deals in the sector have included Avago Technologies
Ltd's $37 billion acquisition of Broadcom Corp
in May as well NXP's announcement in March to buy U.S.
peer Freescale Semiconductor for $17 billion.
Reuters was first to report in June that Atmel had hired
investment bank Qatalyst Partners to advise it on a sale
process.
Dialog, which is headquartered in the United Kingdom but has
its shares listed in Germany, said Atmel shareholders would
receive $4.65 in cash and 0.112 of a Dialog Semiconductor
American Depository Share for each Atmel common share,
equivalent to $10.42 per Atmel share based on Dialog's closing
price as of Sept. 18.
This represents a 43-percent premium over Atmel's closing
price of $7.27 on Friday.
Dialog said it planned to pay for the deal via cash, $2.1
billion of debt and about 49 million Dialog American Depository
Shares. Atmel shareholders will own about 38 percent of the
combined group.
The transaction, expected to close during the first quarter
of 2016, will boost Dialog's earnings in 2017 and result in
annual cost savings of $150 million within two years.
Dialog's financial adviser was Morgan Stanley while
David Polk & Wardwell LLP and Reynolds Porter Chamberlain served
as legal advisers. Atmel financial adviser was Qatalyst Partners
and its legal adviser was Jones Day.
