Jan 4 Microchip Technology Inc is
planning to submit a binding offer for Atmel Corp by
early next week, according to people familiar with the matter,
challenging Atmel's planned merger with Dialog Semiconductor Plc
.
Semiconductor manufacturers Microchip and Atmel have made
some progress in their merger negotiations, though the talks
could still fall apart, the people said, asking not to be named
because the matter is private.
Microchip's due diligence process has taken longer than
expected because of concerns over weaker business trends facing
Atmel, one of the people added.
Microchip and Atmel did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Reuters reported last month that Microchip was the
undisclosed bidder that made a $3.8 billion unsolicited offer
for Atmel.
Atmel said on Dec. 11 it had started negotiations with an
unidentified party that made a $9 per share cash offer that
could potentially be deemed more valuable than a cash-and-stock
acquisition proposal by Dialog it accepted in September.
Atmel entered a merger agreement with London-based Dialog on
Sept. 20 to be acquired for $4.65 per share in cash and 0.112 of
a Dialog American depositary share for each Atmel share. Atmel
said the deal with Dialog will stay in effect while it speaks to
the potential acquirer.
If Atmel's board deems Microchip's offer superior, Dialog
will have a few days to match the offer. Dialog officials
declined to comment.
Atmel shareholders are to vote on the Dialog deal in March.
This is not the first time Microchip has tried to buy Atmel.
Microchip made an unsolicited bid to buy Atmel in 2008, and then
launched a proxy fight that it later withdrew.
