UPDATE 1-SAP nudges up multi-year outlook after posting in-line 2016 results
* Shares indicated at top of DAX index pre-market (Adds details on results, background)
July 7 Touchscreen chipmaker Atmel Corp said it would buy Newport Media, a maker of low-power Wi-Fi and bluetooth gear, for $140 million to gain ground in a technology that helps connect everything through the Internet.
Newport Media reported revenue of $43 million for 2013.
Chipmakers and other companies are increasingly acquiring technologies to establish standards for a growing number of household devices like light bulbs, burglar alarms, thermostats and baby monitors that talk to each other. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore)
* Shares indicated at top of DAX index pre-market (Adds details on results, background)
AMSTERDAM, Jan 24 Medical equipment maker Philips on Tuesday disclosed a conflict with the U.S. government over defibrillators it sold in 2015 and before, along with fourth-quarter earnings in which it missed analysts' estimates.
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.