BRIEF-Harte Gold announces $20 mln bought deal private placement
* Harte Gold announces $20 million bought deal private placement
July 31 Chipmaker Atmel Corp reported a second-quarter profit ahead of analysts' estimates, powered by growth in its core microcontroller business.
Net income for the second quarter fell to $754,000, or break even per share, compared with $90.9 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net income includes $14.4 million in pre-tax charges related to restructuring activities in Europe, the company said.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 8 cents per share.
Revenue fell 23 percent to $368.2 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 4 cents per share on revenue of $372.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Harte Gold announces $20 million bought deal private placement
* Petroteq Energy Inc provides development and operational update from its southwest Texas property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)