BRIEF-Cosi Inc emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Cosi Inc - new restructured entity is now owned by Milfam II L.P., AB Value Partners, LP, AB Value Management llc and Ab Opportunity Fund LLC
Nov 19 Miner Atna Resources Ltd on Thursday filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, hurt by a fall in gold prices, and said it planned to restructure its business by selling assets.
The company has filed for bankruptcy in Colorado and will also seek ancillary relief in Vancouver, Canada. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
May 11 INTERNATIONAL BANK OF AZERBAIJAN FILES PETITION FOR PROTECTION UNDER CHAPTER 15 OF U.S. BANKRUPTCY CODE -- COURT FILING BANK FILES WITH U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT IN MANHATTAN IN CONNECTION WITH AZERI RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDING