Feb 6 Gold producer Atna Resources Ltd
said it plans to start commercial underground mine
production in the fourth quarter at its Pinson mine in Nevada.
Underground mine design work is currently underway, the
company said in a statement.
"We believe Pinson continues to have further exploration
opportunity and are excited by the prospect of Pinson becoming
Atna's major gold producer," said Chief Executive James Hesketh.
Pinson mine is at present allowed to do underground mining
under a small miner's permit. The company plans to make
applications to amend the permit, to allow full-scale
underground operations.
Shares of the company closed at C$1.14 on Friday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.