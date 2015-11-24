(Adds background, details)
MADRID Nov 24 Spain's BBVA has bought
a 29.5 pct stake in aspiring online lender Atom for 45 million
pounds ($68.2 million), marking its first foray into British
digital banking in a bid to boost its mobile presence.
The investment in the startup lender, which is expected to
launch in 2016, is part of BBVA's strategy to expand in digital
banking and is the latest example of Spanish interest in
Britain's banking sector after rival Sabadell's
takeover of TSB earlier this year.
"BBVA believes the digital market in the UK offers excellent
growth opportunities and that digital banks that put the
customer first are the future," BBVA's Chairman Francisco
Gonzalez said in a statement.
BBVA has made a number of moves to boost its digital profile
in the last few years, including the buyouts of Oregon-based
Simple in 2014 and San Francisco-based Spring Studio in April.
Atom was the first mobile-only bank to be granted a licence
by the UK's Prudential Regulation Authority last June, following
the formation of a slew of so-called 'challenger' banks with
ambitions to improve competition in Britain's banking sector.
Chairman Anthony Thomson said the company had now raised
more than 135 million pounds in the 18 months since its
inception, reflecting confidence in its business model and
rising interest in digitally focused financial services firms.
Atom said its closely-guarded mobile banking application,
which it believes will challenge the dominance of Britain's
biggest banks including HSBC, Lloyds and
Barclays, was in "live trial" and would move shortly to
an invitation-only release before a public launch early in 2016.
BBVA will hold two seats on Atom's board following the
capital injection, which will be used to accelerate growth of
the British company's business, BBVA said.
BBVA's expansion into Britain reflects a push by Spanish
lenders to increase revenues from international operations
against a backdrop of record low interest rates and increased
competition for lending in their home market, which have crushed
lending margins and hurt earnings across the sector.
Spain's largest bank Santander moved into the UK in
2004 with the acquisition of Abbey National and later bought
Alliance & Leicester and Bradford & Bingley making it one of the
biggest mortgage lenders in the country.
Sabadell followed up its takeover of TSB with the purchase
of mortgage assets from state-rescued lender Northern Rock for
3.3 billion pounds on Nov 13.
($1 = 0.6601 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Day and Sinead Cruise; Editing by Jose Elias
Rodriguez and Adrian Croft)