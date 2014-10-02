BRIEF-PCI-Suntek Technology unit wins bid worth 80.9 mln yuan
* Says its unit won a bid for metro AFC system EPC project in Wuhan, worth 80.9 million yuan
Oct 2 Atos :
* To launch buyout offer followed by squeeze-out on Bull shares
* Holds 95.56 pct of Bull shares following tender offer
* Holds 20.25 pct of Bull convertible bonds (OCEANEs)
* Price of buyout offer and squeeze out is 4.90 euros per share and 5.55 euros per convertible bond
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up to increase by 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 18.8 million yuan to 21.5 million yuan