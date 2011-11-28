(Corrects free cash flow target to 170 mln eur from 70 mln eur in third paragraph)

PARIS Nov 28 Atos Origin, Europe's largest information technology services group, can grow in China and has not decided if it will do so through joint ventures or acquisitions, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview.

Thierry Breton told the Wall Street Journal that Atos would not particularly suffer from slower government spending tied to the debt crisis.

He confirmed the group's 2011 outlook for a 6.2 percent operating margin and free cash flow of around 170 million euros ($225.6 million).

"We do not feel like we are late to the party in China ... The information technology and consultancy business is not yet very developed there," Breton said. "We will develop as opportunities present themselves ... However, it is premature to say that this will always be done by joint ventures or by buying companies." ($1 = 0.7536 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Dan Lalor and Helen Massy-Beresford)