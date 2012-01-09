BRIEF-Echo Investment raises 100.0 mln zlotys from bond isssue
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT ALLOCATED 1.0 MILLION SERIES E BONDS AT PRICE BETWEEN 100 ZLOTYS AND 100.01 ZLOTYS
PARIS Jan 9 French IT services group Atos , a contractor for the London Olympics, said on Monday it was to buy 50 percent of unlisted sports data provider MSL Group.
Atos, which did not give financial details of the transaction, said it had an option to buy the rest of the company.
MSL Group's annual sales are around 15 million euros ($19.1 million), Atos said.
($1 = 0.7865 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Erica Billingham)
SEOUL, June 13 South Korea's central bank chief on Tuesday said the market should not interpret a comment of his as a sign the bank may soon tighten monetary policy, and reiterated that accommodative interest rates are here to stay to support growth.