PARIS Jan 9 French IT services group Atos , a contractor for the London Olympics, said on Monday it was to buy 50 percent of unlisted sports data provider MSL Group.

Atos, which did not give financial details of the transaction, said it had an option to buy the rest of the company.

MSL Group's annual sales are around 15 million euros ($19.1 million), Atos said.

($1 = 0.7865 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Erica Billingham)