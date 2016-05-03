STOCKHOLM/FRANKFURT May 3 A handful of private equity firms have passed to the second round of bidding in an auction for Swedish medical devices firm Atos Medical, which could fetch around 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion), three sources familiar with the matter said.

The sources, who declined to be identified because the process is private, said Astorg, Montagu, Hellman & Friedman, PAI and Warburg Pincus had all placed indicative bids of at least 16 times Atos' expected 2016 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of some 60 million euros, giving the asset a value of at least 960 million euros.

Swedish buyout house EQT, which owns Atos, declined to comment. All the other private equity firms either declined to comment or did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.8678 euros) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Arno Schuetze, additional reporting by Freya Berry and Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Anjuli Davies)