(Adds detail on company)
By Sven Nordenstam and Arno Schuetze
STOCKHOLM/FRANKFURT May 3 A handful of private
equity firms have passed to the second round of bidding in an
auction for Swedish medical devices firm Atos Medical, which
could fetch around 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion), three
sources familiar with the matter said.
The sources, who declined to be identified because the
process is private, said Astorg, Montagu, Hellman & Friedman,
PAI and Warburg Pincus had all placed indicative bids of at
least 16 times Atos's expected 2016 earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of some 60 million
euros, giving the asset a value of at least 960 million euros.
Swedish buyout house EQT, which owns Atos, declined to
comment. All the other private equity firms either declined to
comment or did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Final bids are due late this month, the sources added.
Voice implant maker Atos made earnings (EBITDA) of 265
million Swedish crowns (28.8 million euros) in 2014 on sales of
812 million, according to EQT's website, the latest year for
which figures are disclosed, but the people said earnings are
growing strongly and were about 40 million euros last year.
The sources said JPMorgan was running the auction
for EQT, which bought Atos in 2011 for an undisclosed amount
from fellow Swedish private equity firm Nordic Capital, which in
turn had bought it from Fisher Scientific in 2005.
(1 euro = 9.1891 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 0.8678 euros)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Arno Schuetze, additional
reporting by Freya Berry and Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Anjuli
Davies and David Evans)