PARIS Feb 18 French IT services firm Atos
said net income grew 8.8 percent last year and
predicted a return to organic sales growth this year after a 1.1
percent drop in 2014.
The company which agreed in December to buy the IT
outsourcing business of Xerox Corp for $1.05 billion and
acquired cloud computing and cybersecurity group Bull last year,
also reshuffled its management.
It said it was moving Michel-Alain Proch into the role of
senior executive vice-president and promoting Deputy Finance
Director Elie Girard to Proch's role as finance director.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Andrew Callus; editing by
Leigh Thomas)