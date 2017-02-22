Feb 22 French IT services company Atos
reported on Wednesday a 20.4 percent growth in full-year
operating income, driven by its cloud-based business and lower
costs.
The company reported operating income of 1.10 billion euros
($1.16 billion) and revenue of 11.72 billion euros, representing
an operating margin of 9.4 percent. Revenue grew 1.8 percent
organically.
Atos had set a full-year 2016 target of organic revenue
growth of 1.5 to 2.0 percent and an operating margin of between
9.2 and 9.5 percent.
For 2017, the company targets revenue growth of 2 percent
organically and an operating margin of between 9.5 and 10.0
percent.
The company also proposed a dividend of 1.60 euros per
share, an increase of 45 percent.
($1 = 0.9493 euros)
(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)