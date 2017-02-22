Feb 22 French IT services company Atos reported on Wednesday a 20.4 percent growth in full-year operating income, driven by its cloud-based business and lower costs.

The company reported operating income of 1.10 billion euros ($1.16 billion) and revenue of 11.72 billion euros, representing an operating margin of 9.4 percent. Revenue grew 1.8 percent organically.

Atos had set a full-year 2016 target of organic revenue growth of 1.5 to 2.0 percent and an operating margin of between 9.2 and 9.5 percent.

For 2017, the company targets revenue growth of 2 percent organically and an operating margin of between 9.5 and 10.0 percent.

The company also proposed a dividend of 1.60 euros per share, an increase of 45 percent. ($1 = 0.9493 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)