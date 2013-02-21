BRIEF-Bharti Airtel gets SEBI, stock exchange nod for merger with Telenor India
* Bharti airtel receives sebi and stock exchange approvals for proposed merger with telenor india
PARIS Feb 21 Atos forecast an improvement in its operating margin and slight revenue growth this year after posting a 37 percent rise in 2012 operating profit.
The group added that it planned to group its "payment and merchant transactional activities" into a separate business by mid-year. It did not say whether that business would then be spun off to shareholders.
Operating profit was 580 million euros ($775 million) last year on sales up 0.8 percent to 8.844 billion, for a margin of 6.6 percent, Atos said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7479 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)
DUBAI, June 1 Saudi Arabian water and power utility Marafiq is seeking a financial adviser for acquisitions and other deals that could include the company floating a stake on the stock market, according to financial sources.