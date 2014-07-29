PARIS, July 29 French IT service company Atos
posted a slight drop in first-half revenue but said it
expected a continued pick-up in orders during the remaining six
months of the year, while the group's operating margin improved.
Amid a slower economic environment, revenue for the first
half was 4.176 billion euros ($5.61 billion), a 1.9 percent
decline from the same period last year on an organic basis.
Operating profit was 274.6 million euros, for a margin of
6.6 percent of revenue, an improvement of 20 basis points on a
year ago.
(1 US dollar = 0.7447 euro)
(Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by James Regan)