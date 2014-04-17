PARIS, April 17 French IT services company Atos confirmed its financial goals for the full year on Thursday as it posted a 1.8 percent drop in organic revenue to 2.06 billion euros ($2.84 billion).

The group added that its Worldline payment and transactions processing unit was on track to complete its stock market listing on schedule. ($1 = 0.7243 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)