BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications Q1 profit rises
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago
PARIS, April 17 French IT services company Atos confirmed its financial goals for the full year on Thursday as it posted a 1.8 percent drop in organic revenue to 2.06 billion euros ($2.84 billion).
The group added that its Worldline payment and transactions processing unit was on track to complete its stock market listing on schedule. ($1 = 0.7243 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago
WASHINGTON, April 29 The White House press corps gathered on Saturday for its annual black-tie dinner, a toned-down affair this year after Donald Trump snubbed the event, becoming the first incumbent U.S. president to bow out in 36 years.