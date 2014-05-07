BRIEF-Time Inc's Viant to acquire Adelphic
* Deal is expected to close during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS May 7 French IT services company Atos announced the launch of the stock market listing of its Worldline payment and transactions processing unit on Wednesday.
Worldline is targeting 3-4 percent organic revenue growth this year, with the rate progressively increasing through 2017, according to a presentation.
Worldline is also aiming to achieve a 50 basis-point rise in its margin this year, and a 250 basis-point improvement versus 2013 by 2017. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
* ON JAN 20, 2017 ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING
* Time Inc to acquire automated ad buying platform Adelphic Inc,terms weren't disclosed- WSJ Source http://on.wsj.com/2kkBcFo