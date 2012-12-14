(In second paragraph, corrects to 620 billion, from 82
billion.)
COPENHAGEN Dec 13 ATP, Denmark's biggest
pension fund, appointed a Citigroup executive as its new
CEO on Thursday after its current head was selected to become
the country's next central bank governor, the fund said in a
statement.
ATP, which manages 620 billion Danish crowns ($109 billion)
in assets, picked Carsten Stendevad, Global Head of Citi's
Financial Strategy Group, to replace Lars Rohde, who will head
Denmark's Nationalbank from Feb. 1.
Stendevad, 39, a native of Denmark, has been with Citi since
2002 after roles with McKinsey & Co and the Danish central bank.
($1 = 5.7006 Danish crowns)
