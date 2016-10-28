Banks reinforce cyber defences after global attack
FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, May 15 Banks have tightened their security systems and increased their surveillance after the global cyber assault on individuals and organisations worldwide.
COPENHAGEN Oct 28 Danish pension fund ATP said it had appointed Christian Hyldahl as chief executive, effective Jan. 1.
Hyldahl, who currently heads Nordea Asset Management, will succeed Carsten Stendevad, who is returning to the United States for family reasons, ATP said in a statement.
State-owned ATP on Tuesday posted gross investment returns of 12.5 billion Danish crowns ($1.84 billion) with its nine-months results, which it said then was the last earnings report Stendevad would oversee.
($1 = 6.8117 Danish crowns)
* Advent, Shanghai Pharma said to consider rival bid of about 70 euros a share for Stada - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2pPn4T1 (Bengaluru Newsroom)