COPENHAGEN Oct 25 Denmark's biggest pension fund ATP said on Tuesday it was scaling back its expectations for inflation well into the next decade after hedging contracts dented its returns in the first nine months of this year.

State-owned ATP said gross returns totalled 12.5 billion crowns, or 12.3 percent, on an active investment portfolio of just over 100 billion Danish crowns ($14.6 billion).

But long-term inflation contracts taken out to protect payouts on overall assets under management that totalled 806 billion crowns at the end of September lost the fund 3.7 billion crowns.

"We have pushed back our expectations for when inflation is going to rise," outgoing Chief Executive Carsten Stendevad told a news conference.

"We don't have a specific estimate, but we have some (hedging) coverage now, which will rise over the next six to ten years."

Inflation was at its lowest since the fund was founded in 1964, ATP said.

Denmark's EU-harmonised consumer price index fell 0.3 percent year on year in September, statistics office data showed.

All Danish wage-earners contribute to the fund, which had 5,025,000 members and made payments to almost 1 million pensioners as of the end of the third quarter.

ATP said Tuesday's earnings report was the last that Stendevad would oversee, and it hoped to name his successor by the end of 2016.

($1 = 6.8329 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, writing by John Stonestreet. Editing by Jane Merriman)