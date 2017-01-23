TOULOUSE, France Jan 23 Franco-Italian
turboprop maker ATR is likely to develop a
larger version of its aircraft family in the future, but is in
no hurry to act, its chief executive said.
ATR is jointly owned by aerospace groups Airbus and
Leonardo, which are seen as split over whether to focus on the
existing family of two models seating 42 to 78 people, or build
a new model with 100 seats to keep up with demand for more
capacity.
"My personal view is that a larger ATR is a question of when
rather than if," CEO Christian Scherer told Reuters, adding that
any decision would be a matter for joint shareholders.
"If you want to take a more conservative stance, and I can
imagine myself in the shoes of both shareholders, there is
nothing wrong with ATR today. It is a very nice franchise and
profitable contribution and we don't see any chess moves that
should fundamentally modify the game. So we can go on; there is
no urgency," he said.
"Do I as ATR have the ambition to continue to introduce new
features, new airplanes, new products to grow? Absolutely. I am
happy to see that we have one shareholder who is of the same
opinion. The other one is exercising a perfectly rational
business judgment and saying ATR is doing very well, keep on
going."
Scherer, a former Airbus commercial strategy and defence
executive, was appointed to run ATR in November.
His predecessor, Patrick de Castelbajac, told Flightglobal
last July that Airbus wanted to revamp the existing ATR 42/72
series with new engines, while Italy's Leonardo was keen on
expanding the family with an all-new 100-seat model.
Both projects could happen at different times, he said.
Airbus and Leonardo each owns half of ATR.
Leonardo has indicated it would like to take greater
control of ATR, while Airbus is said to be interested in
Leonardo's stake in MBDA, the European missile maker in which
Airbus already has a share. Officials on both sides say they
have held informal talks but that discussions are not advanced.
Analysts say 35-year-old ATR is profitable, partly because
the cost of developing its main models was absorbed long ago.
But figures published on Monday show that while deliveries
have trebled in the past decade, the number of years of
production in its backlog has fallen from over five years to
fewer than three, spurring a debate about how it should secure
its growth.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Paul Simao)