BARCELONA, Sept 28 A senior Airbus Group executive, Christian Scherer, is to be named as chief executive of Franco-Italian turboprop aircraft maker ATR, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Scherer, who currently heads Airbus Group International, will replace Patrick de Castelbajac, who is leaving half way through his four-year mandate to return to Airbus, one of ATR's two shareholders, the source said, asking not to be named.

Scherer is expected to serve the full four-year term at the maker of regional turboprops, whose top executive position usually alternates every four years between joint shareholders Airbus Group and Italy's Leonardo Finmeccanica.

ATR declined to comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Richard Lough)