PARIS Nov 15 European regional aircraft maker ATR said on Tuesday it had won a firm order for 12 72-600 turboprop airplanes from Synergy Aerospace, its second order from the Latin American airline holding company in as many days.

The aircraft will be operated by the group's new subsidiary in Argentina, Avian Lineas Aereas, branded as Avianca Argentina, ATR said in a statement.

Synergy Aerospace also placed options for a further six aircraft, it added.

ATR is a joint venture between Airbus Group and Italian aerospace company Leonardo. It competes for turboprop sales with Canada's Bombardier.

On Monday, the Synergy group, which controls Latin American airline Avianca, announced a separate order for eight ATR turboprop planes as it disclosed plans to invest up to $100 million for a 49 percent stake in Mexican airline Aeromar. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Laurence Frost)