Sept 25 Atria Oyj

* Says Atria has initiated negotiations regarding the sale of its cheese business in Sweden

* Says annual net sales of Atria's cheese business is about 50 million euros

* Says business includes among others production plant in Falköping and Falbygdens brand

* Says will not comment on details of negotiations that are still in progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)