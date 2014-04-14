HELSINKI, April 14 Finnish food company Atria
on Monday cut its full-year operating profit forecast
as tightened competition and rising raw material costs hurt its
results in the first quarter, sending its shares down.
It said sales prices in Europe have fallen while meat raw
material prices have risen in Russia due to weakened rouble as
well as the country's import ban on EU pork meat.
The company said it Atria now sees its 2014 core operating
profit to fall clearly, compared to its earlier guidance of a
rise from the 37 million euros ($51 million) it made in 2013.
Shares fell after the announcement and were down 6.2 percent
at 7.86 euros by 1210 GMT.
($1 = 0.7201 Euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)