BRIEF-Arab Hotels Q1 loss widens
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 526,691 versus loss of JOD 422,977 year ago
HELSINKI, April 24 Atria Oyj : * Finland to boost beef and pork production efficiency at the jyväskylä plant
* Finland to boost beef and pork production efficiency at the jyväskylä plant,
cut 59 jobs (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 526,691 versus loss of JOD 422,977 year ago
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319