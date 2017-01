July 24 Atria Oyj : * Group's net sales and EBIT grew in the second quarter * Q2 net sales EUR 371.4 million (Reuters poll EUR 372 million) * Q2 EBIT EUR 8.4 million (Reuters poll EUR 3.5 million) * Sees 2014 EBIT without non-recurring items to be clearly lower than the

previous year's EBIT of EUR 37.0 million * Says net sales are expected to grow in 2014