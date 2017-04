Oct 16 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* Announces that it has successfully issued a 350 million euros unsecured eight year eurobond, maturing in Oct. 2022, bearing a fixed coupon of 3.625 pct per annum

* Says issue price was 99.788 pct

* Says in addition, has signed two five-year revolving credit lines for a total of 50 million euros