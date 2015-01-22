Jan 22 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* Says acquires Arkády Pankrác shopping centre in Prague for 162 million euros ($188 million)

* Acquisition, which will be financed using existing cash resources, is expected to be finalised in Q2 2015

* Signed agreement to acquire a 75 percent interest in Arkády Pankrác shopping centre

* Has agreed to acquire stake from Unibail-Rodamco S.E.