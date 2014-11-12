Nov 12 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* 9-month gross rental income increased by 5.8 pct to 160.2 million euros (9 months 2013: 151.4 million euros)

* 9-month net rental income increased by 7.3 pct to 153.4 million euros (9 months 2013: 143.0 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA, excluding revaluation result, disposals and impairments, increased by 9.2 pct to 132.2 million euros (9 months 2013: 121.1 million euros)

* 9-month profit before taxation was 63.1 million euros compared to 96.3 million euros for first nine months of 2013

* Says a dividend payment of 0.06 euros per share was made for Q3 of 2014