BRIEF-FBR & Co Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue $32.5 million versus $17.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 20 Atrium Ljungberg AB
* Proposes dividend 3.30 SEK/share vs year-ago 3.05 SEK
* FY2014 rental income 1,981 million SEK vs year-ago 1,956 million
* Says FY2015 profit forecast before changes in value and tax is 920 million SEK
* FY2014 profit before changes in value 843.5 million SEK vs year-ago 829.0 million
* FY2014 net profit 645.2 million SEK vs year-ago 1,108 million
* Says sees continued good demand in our markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue $32.5 million versus $17.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co- announced an order from AE Energia for fast, digital power in Angola Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pDWtvJ) Further company coverage: