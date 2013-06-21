VIENNA, June 21 Atrium European Real Estate is buying the Galeria Dominikanska shopping centre in Wroclaw, Poland, from the Otto family and Deutsche EuroShop AG for 151.7 million euros ($200 million), the Austrian-listed group said on Friday.

"The acquisition will be financed using the group's existing cash resources," it said in a statement, adding that the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other conditions expected to be finalised in the third quarter of this year. ($1 = 0.7590 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)