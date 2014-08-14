Aug 14 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd : * Says operating margin for the half year was 96.4% (6m 2013: 95.2%) * Says H1 gross rental income up 5.7% to EUR 106.9 million (6m 2013: EUR 101.1

million) * Says H1 profit before taxation was EUR 35.5M compared to EUR 61.7M for the

million) * Says H1 profit before taxation was EUR 35.5M compared to EUR 61.7M for the first half of 2013 * Says H1 EBITDA increased by 11.1% to EUR90.3M (6m 2013: EUR81.3M)