July 24AT & S Austria Technologie &
Systemtechnik AG :
* Said on Wednesday Q1 revenue of EUR 141.3 million vs.
previous year's EUR 142.5 million
* Said Q1 EBITDA amounted to EUR 29.1 million, an increase
of 3.6% on the Q1 2013/14 total of EUR 28.1 million
* Said consolidated net income for the first quarter rose by
14.6% to 7.6 million
* CEO said expects positive performance to continue in light
of traditionally strong demand for mobile devices in second half
of calendar year
