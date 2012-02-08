Feb 8 Canada's ATS Automation Tooling
Systems Inc's quarterly profit rose more than six fold
helped by a strong growth in its transportation business.
Net income from continuing operations rose to C$17.6 million
($17.69 million), or 20 Canadian cents a shares, from C$3
million, or 3 Canadian cents a share, last year.
Total revenue from continuing operations rose 23 percent to
C$149.1 million for the third quarter ended Jan. 1.
Revenue from its transportation business saw a four-fold
jump at C$66.8 million, while sales from its energy business
halved to C$16.1 million.
The results exclude its solar unit Photowatt.
ATS serves customers in industries such as life sciences,
computer electronics, energy, transportation and consumer
products.
Shares of the company closed at C$7.10 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.