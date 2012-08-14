BRIEF-S&P says Qatar long-term rating lowered to 'AA-'; on watch negative after six Arab countries sever ties
* revises Qatar sovereign credit outlook to creditwatch negative from negative; current rating is AA-
Aug 14 ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc , which makes factory automation systems, reported a higher first-quarter profit driven by strong performance in its transportation segment.
The company said the Eurozone crisis could reduce demand and order bookings at its European operations.
Net income from continuing operations rose to C$11.8 million, or 13 Canadian cents per share, from C$6.2 million, or 7 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue from continuing operations rose 20 percent to C$152.2 million.
Transportation revenue rose 69 percent to C$68.5 million on higher activity in the global automotive market.
ATS serves customers in industries such as life sciences, computer electronics, energy, transportation and consumer products.
Order bookings for the company, which has operations in Canada, United States, Europe, Southeast Asia and China, rose 7 percent to C$168 million.
Shares of the company ,which has a market value of C$739.6 million, closed at C$8.44 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 7 U.S.-based stock funds are staging a comeback, attracting the most cash since February during the latest week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. The funds brought in $14 billion in cash during the week ended May 31, with the result driven by strong demand for equity exchange-traded funds, according to the trade group. Stock mutual funds posted $1.5 billion in outflows, while their ETF counterparts gathered $15.