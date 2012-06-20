By Soyoung Kim
| NEW YORK, June 20
privately-held company that offers counter-terrorism services,
is exploring a sale and has retained boutique investment bank
Stone Key Partners to advise on the process, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Founded in 2002 and acquired by defense-focused investment
firm CoVant in 2008, A-T Solutions offers services and products
that help identify potential security threats such as explosive
devices or weapons of mass destruction, and remove those
threats.
The company's customers include the Department of Defense,
the Department of State, Homeland Security and other
intelligence communities in the United States and international
allied governments.
A-T Solutions has more than $30 million in earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and could
fetch more than 10 times in a potential sale, according to two
of the people.
McLean, Virginia-based CoVant invests in companies providing
solutions for the national defense, homeland security,
information technology, and government technology services
markets.
Representatives for A-T Solutions, CoVant and Stone Key
Partners were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York; editing by Carol
Bishopric)