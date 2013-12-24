New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
AT&T this month sold 250 million shares in Mexican telecoms giant America Movil for $282 million, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.
Between December 3 and December 20, AT&T International, a unit of AT&T (T.N), sold some of its series "L" shares of America Movil, which is controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.
"From time to time we rebalance our asset levels and raise cash for general corporate purposes," a spokeswoman for AT&T said in an email.
In its third quarter report, the company said it had a 9.1 percent overall stake in America Movil (AMXL.MX), which controls more than 70 percent of Mexico's cellphone market and about 80 percent of its fixed line market. American Movil has three share classes including the L shares.
The firm, Latin America's biggest telecommunications company, is facing increasing local competition after a government reform was passed earlier this year to boost competition in the market.
America Movil shares closed up 0.13 percent at about 15 pesos on Tuesday, on a shortened day of trading for the Christmas holiday. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento Alexandra Alper and Dave Graham; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
TOKYO Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Google have joined bidding for Toshiba's NAND flash memory unit, vying with others for the Japanese firm's prized semiconductor operation, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp , Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.