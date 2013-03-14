NEW YORK, March 14 AT&T Inc said on Thursday that it could sell non-core assets if it wanted additional financial flexibility, but declined say which assets might be offered.

AT&T spokesman Brad Burns declined to comment on speculation from an RBC analyst that the company could sell its wireless broadcast towers. RBC did not return Reuters phone calls seeking comment.

Burns said in an email that AT&T has seen others in the industry sell non-core assets, and "if we wanted additional flexibility, that could be an option for us, too."

"In all cases, our decisions are driven by what's right for the company and for our shareowners, so in that sense, nothing's off the table," Burns said. "But any comments by analysts about potential sales are simply speculation."

"The bottom line is we have attractive assets that could be a potential source of cash," Burns said in an emailed statement.

He said, however, that company has "a solid financial position with a strong balance sheet," including record cash flows in 2012 and expectations for $14 billion or more in free cash flow in 2013.